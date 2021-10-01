A92 at Charleston flyover reopens following two-vehicle crash

The northbound carriageway of a busy Aberdeen road has reopened to traffic following a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the Charleston flyover, on the A92 Aberdeen to Dundee road at about 7.20am following reports of the crash on the slip road.

A92 Portlethen – A956 (Charleston Jct) – Accident, All lanes restricted Northbound https://t.co/Y2X4MxdrBp #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 1, 2021

No-one is reported to have been injured in the crash.

Officers closed one lane of the northbound carriageway as they worked to clear the debris from the road.

Motorists were advised to “take care” on approach as officers remained at the scene.

The road has now fully reopened to motorists.