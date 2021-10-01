Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Aberdeen streets light up with new illuminated signs to encourage footfall into city centre

By Denny Andonova
October 1, 2021, 1:28 pm
An illuminated sign was recently put on Belmont Street as part of the project.

The streets of Aberdeen will light up with new illuminating signs as part of a creative project to encourage footfall into the city centre.

The suspended signs concept aspires to create a series of highly visible signs, which will draw people’s attention to some of the city’s most renowned streets.

Aberdeen Inspired launched the project to make local streets safer and more welcoming to visitors after securing funding from the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund in 2019.

The signs will clearly identify civic gateways, key streets and strategic connection points to help make Aberdeen a leading pedestrian friendly city.

Highlighting the heart of Aberdeen

Adrian Watson, chief-executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said the project aims to encourage people to explore the city and support local business.

He said: “The suspended signage project is a positive addition to the city centre and it is great to see installation begin.

“As we continue to navigate through the recovery period it is more important than ever to highlight what the heart of Aberdeen has to offer.

“We’re keen to encourage people, whether local or visiting, to explore the city and support local businesses.

The project aims to encourage more footfall into the city centre.

“The suspended signage scheme assists in making the city safer and more welcoming to visitors, as well as building on the identity of the city centre.”

Work to install the new signs has already started at various locations across the city to highlight some of its key areas and enhance the way-showing offering.

The names of Belmont Street and Langstane Place have been proudly presented in bright illuminating letters, with more locations expected to be signposted over the coming weeks.

The remaining streets expected to be lit up include Merchant Quarter, Shiprow and Chapel Street in the West End.

Local support to the illuminated signs

Gavin Bain, managing partner of Gavin Bain & Co, which is adjacent to the location for the West End illuminated sign, said: “We are hugely supportive of anything that will help attract more people into the city centre.

“It is great to have a creative project like this in the West End and the sign will be a fantastic enhancement to the area.”

Robert Fraser, senior partner at Aberdein Considine, added the signs will “greatly improve” the character and appearance of Union Street and make a meaningful difference to the streetscape at night.

Designed to work with the existing city way-showing totems also installed by Aberdeen Inspired in 2016, the illumination on the signs will be seasonally adjusted.

They will be visible from late afternoon or evening until the early hours of the morning in line with the night time economy.

Councillor Marie Boulton, spokeswoman for the city centre masterplan, said: “The regeneration of the city centre continues and we can all look forward to the added vibrancy the suspended signage will bring.

“By investing in infrastructure and through working in partnership with organisations like Aberdeen Inspired, we are creating a dynamic, inclusive destination for people and businesses.”

