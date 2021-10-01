Aberdeen streets light up with new illuminated signs to encourage footfall into city centre

The streets of Aberdeen will light up with new illuminating signs as part of a creative project to encourage footfall into the city centre.

The suspended signs concept aspires to create a series of highly visible signs, which will draw people’s attention to some of the city’s most renowned streets.

Aberdeen Inspired launched the project to make local streets safer and more welcoming to visitors after securing funding from the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund in 2019.

The signs will clearly identify civic gateways, key streets and strategic connection points to help make Aberdeen a leading pedestrian friendly city.

Highlighting the heart of Aberdeen

Adrian Watson, chief-executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said the project aims to encourage people to explore the city and support local business.

He said: “The suspended signage project is a positive addition to the city centre and it is great to see installation begin.

“As we continue to navigate through the recovery period it is more important than ever to highlight what the heart of Aberdeen has to offer.

“We’re keen to encourage people, whether local or visiting, to explore the city and support local businesses.

“The suspended signage scheme assists in making the city safer and more welcoming to visitors, as well as building on the identity of the city centre.”

Work to install the new signs has already started at various locations across the city to highlight some of its key areas and enhance the way-showing offering.

The names of Belmont Street and Langstane Place have been proudly presented in bright illuminating letters, with more locations expected to be signposted over the coming weeks.

The remaining streets expected to be lit up include Merchant Quarter, Shiprow and Chapel Street in the West End.

Local support to the illuminated signs

Gavin Bain, managing partner of Gavin Bain & Co, which is adjacent to the location for the West End illuminated sign, said: “We are hugely supportive of anything that will help attract more people into the city centre.

“It is great to have a creative project like this in the West End and the sign will be a fantastic enhancement to the area.”

Robert Fraser, senior partner at Aberdein Considine, added the signs will “greatly improve” the character and appearance of Union Street and make a meaningful difference to the streetscape at night.

Designed to work with the existing city way-showing totems also installed by Aberdeen Inspired in 2016, the illumination on the signs will be seasonally adjusted.

They will be visible from late afternoon or evening until the early hours of the morning in line with the night time economy.

Councillor Marie Boulton, spokeswoman for the city centre masterplan, said: “The regeneration of the city centre continues and we can all look forward to the added vibrancy the suspended signage will bring.

“By investing in infrastructure and through working in partnership with organisations like Aberdeen Inspired, we are creating a dynamic, inclusive destination for people and businesses.”