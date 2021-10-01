Schizophrenic man who stabbed mum 33 times to be detained indefinitely

A man who stabbed his mother 33 times at his family’s home has been sent to a high-security mental health facility “without limit of time”.

Jordan Milne attacked his 59-year-old mum Carol at their home in Clifton Road, Aberdeen, in July 2019.

The 27-year-old was told that he was being sent to the State Hospital in Carstairs, Lanarkshire.

Judge Lord Burns imposed restriction of liberty and compulsion orders on Milne following a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Her body was found by her husband Norman, who was suffering from a terminal brain tumour and who later died.

Milne, who was initially charged with murder, admitted culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow due to diminished responsibility.

The court heard that Milne has schizophrenia.

Today, consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Alasdair Forrest told the court that Milne’s condition meant he was suitable to be sent to Carstairs.

Dr Forrest told prosecutor Angela Gray: “He has a mental illness which requires medication to be given to him a setting where 24 hour supervision is available.

“He is suitable for care in the State Hospital.

“Mr Milne also has a previous conviction for violence.

“If he did not receive such treatment, he would be a threat to others.”

At proceedings earlier this year, the court heard how in the weeks before her death Mrs Milne feared her son’s aggressive behaviour and constant demands for money.

Milne told officers that his mother was overreacting to a minor argument over him drinking the last of the milk.

The court was told Milne and his parents watched a wildlife programme on July 10 2019.

Norman Milne left his wife and son watching the television and went to bed and took a sleeping tablet.

The next morning, he found his wife’s body lying on the floor at the bottom of the bed with a knife next to her.

She had 33 stab wounds and had been scalded with water from a kettle.

When quizzed by police Milne told them his mother was evil.

Milne was examined by psychiatrists who concluded that he suffered from a “mental disorder that had the effect of diminishing responsibility”.

On Friday, defence advocate Brian McConnachie QC said Milne – who observed proceedings via video link – had spent time on remand.

He added: “This is a very tragic case. Mr Milne has expressed deep regret in relation to this case.”

Lord Burns gave his condolences to members of the Milne case.

He said: “As Mr McConnachie said, this is a very tragic case for the family of Mrs Milne and the court wishes to extend its sympathy to them.”

Addressing the accused, Lord Burns said: “You pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide and the Crown accepted that plea on the basis of diminished responsibility.

“I’m satisfied that a compulsion order is required in your case for the reason that you suffer from a mental illness which is schizophrenia.

“It is also necessary for the protection of the public that I impose a restriction order.

“The treatment which you will receive will be at the State Hospital where there is a room available for you.

“These restrictions will be without limit of time.”