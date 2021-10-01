Duthie Park’s winter gardens to reopen a week on Monday but visitors will have to book

The public will soon finally be allowed access to Aberdeen’s David Welch Winter Gardens – after months of campaigning.

Aberdeen City Council faced pressure throughout the summer to allow people back into the much-loved greenhouse.

But the local authority stood firm on its decision to keep the doors closed, as the narrow paths winding through the tropical plants would not allow enough space for safe distancing in the pandemic.

Staff have continued to maintain the horticultural gem – usually a highlight of any tour with the Britain In Bloom judges – during the closure.

But campaigners – including Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn – had suggested a one-way system around the Duthie Park attraction might allow visitors to return more quickly.

Council faced continued public hunger for access to the Duthie Park winter gardens

Finally, with Scottish Government rules changing last month to drop the need for 3ft distancing, the council has announced the reopening from Monday October 11.

The announcement came as Aberdeen Journals raised the issue with the council again, having been copied in on a second letter from the SNP’s Mr Flynn to chief executive Angela Scott calling for movement on a reopening date.

At the start of August, an Aberdeen mum told us how her 18-year-old son, on the autistic spectrum, had been left with no motivation to leave home during the continued closure of the gardens.

From an early age, Graeme Harman formed an attachment to McPuddock – a beloved frog statue residing in the greenhouse’s indoor pond – and his mum Nicola Craigie said missing out on weekly visits had left him “totally locked in” their home.

“He will be wanting an appointment every day, the reopening is absolutely brilliant news,” she told us.

“We have not been getting out much as every day he still asks about the winter gardens and McPuddock – so he will be well chuffed to hear it will be open soon.

“It feels a bit late in coming and it is a shame the gardens was put to the back of the list as it provides respite and a chance to get away from things – all the while people were getting to go to pubs and nightclubs.”

Acknowledging the appetite from many to be allowed in once again, council operations convener Philip Bell said: “It’s great that we are finally able to reopen the Winter Gardens as this facility has been very much missed.

“We appreciate the public’s patience during the closure and their understanding of safety considerations as well as staff efforts to keep the gardens in superb condition.”

Booked visits to winter gardens from October 11 leaves MP wanting

Now, a council spokesman has confirmed that, from Wednesday, hour-long slots will can be booked on the authority’s website to secure entry to the winter gardens, which will be open only from noon until 5pm.

Having successfully campaigned for public access, the SNP MP Mr Flynn still remained unhappy – now at the prospect of visitors having to pre-book.

He told us: “The fact you have to book in order to visit makes no sense – this is a public facility which should be readily accessible to everyone and anyone.

“Rewind to last year and the council administration were clamouring for facilities to reopen in the height of the pandemic, yet here we are – months after restrictions have eased – and they’ve had the doors to a key local attraction sealed shut.

“Let’s not beat about the bush, if the council were charging at the door, McPuddock would have seen many hundreds of visitors since August.”