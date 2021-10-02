Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stitches For Survival: Aberdeen crafters have the climate crisis all sewn up

By Philippa Gerrard
October 2, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 2, 2021, 11:57 am
A group of local crafters have knitted, crocheted and stitched their way into the history books by creating a variety of creative messages for the participants of the COP26 Climate Conference.

The artistic panels made by the Aberdeen branch of Soroptimist’s International will join together with thousands of other panels made around the UK to be displayed at Glasgow Green in November.

Stitches for survival aberdeen panels displayed on a washing line
Three of the creative panels made by the Aberdeen Soroptimists group.

Pat Stewart, Liz Mackie and Audrey Masson are just three of the north-east women involved and say that “mass-craftivism” is an excellent way of putting the future of the planet at the forefront of people’s minds.

‘Craftivism’ in action

The project is part of a campaign called Stitches For Survival which has encouraged crafters around the country to pick up their tools in aid of the climate.

Local quilters like Pat, Liz and Audrey have been quietly working at home during the pandemic producing sections for a banner which – when sewn together – will form a 1.5 mile “scarf” to be displayed at the forthcoming COP26 conference in Glasgow.

The length of the scarf represents the 1.5°C target in the Paris Agreement.

“We are all very passionate about the environment,” said Pat, who has been a member of Soroptimist International Aberdeen for 15 years.

One of the main Stitches for survival aberdeen panels about biodiversity
This panel focuses on biodiversity in Scotland.

The club is part of a global group which advocates for human rights and gender equality.

Issues surrounding climate change and the environment have been high on the Aberdeen branch’s agenda for some time.

“When we heard about the opportunity to get involved in a project like Stitches For Survival which has the potential to have worldwide impact, we just had to take part,” Pat said.

Crafting renewable energy and ocean plastics

She explains that the brief was intentionally vague so that the crafters could have free reign on their climate designs.

“We all had different ideas which we wanted to show,” she said.

“So we have covered everything from renewable energy and cutting CO2 to biodiversity and ocean plastics.

Pictured from left, Liz Mackie, Audrey Masson and Pat Stewart.

“Each of the messages is something we know we as a society should be doing and are hoping world leaders will be addressing in November.”

Once all the hundreds of panels are sewn together, the Stitches For Survival scarf will be used for campaigning in the days before COP26.

During the conference, the scarf will be displayed at Glasgow Green Drying Green.

The panels made in Aberdeen were displayed outside the Marischal College before being sent to Glasgow for the event.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what one and a half miles of this will look like,” Pat said. “But we can’t wait to see the finished outcome.”

After COP26 the scarf will be repurposed into blankets for refugees and other communities who need them.

Some of the more creative sections will be kept for an exhibition, and be used for ongoing campaigning.

