Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

‘People are struggling’: Council initiative to host events aimed at getting Aberdonians into work

By Daniel Boal
October 1, 2021, 3:40 pm Updated: October 1, 2021, 3:58 pm
Council leader Jenny Laing

Several employability and training events will take place in Aberdeen next week as part of a council initiative.

Hoping to get Aberdeen residents into work, a support fair for those facing redundancy or unemployment is being run by ABZWorks.

The initiative, which started last year, attempts to help people secure employment, training and education to put them in a better position in the jobs market.

Starting next week on October 5, they will run a two-day fair at the Beach Ballroom, which will offer training, support opportunities, and give tips on job-seeking, interviews, and CV skills.

The first day will be aimed at helping people who are facing redundancy and will take place from 12am till 7pm.

While an event held in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions will take place on October 6.

Aberdeen City Council’s Money Advice team will also be on hand to provide financial support and advice to anyone seeking it.

“people and some businesses are struggling right now”

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing said: “We know that people and some businesses are struggling right now, however, we also know that there are strong support networks available, and job opportunities.

“Redundancy and unemployment can be bewildering and sometimes people need support to find the help they need.”

Thanks to a mixture of the oil and gas downturn, energy transition and dwindling Covid support the north-east’s job market has become more and more volatile.

It is hoped with the correct application of resources, the local authorities’ initiative can re-start peoples careers and get them into jobs.

Ms Laing added: “By bringing together partners under one roof, we are endeavouring to make it easier for people to access the support and advice they are entitled to, while also promoting new training and employment opportunities the following day.

“We also know that many of our employers are struggling to recruit, particularly in the care and hospitality sectors.

“I am pleased we can support these organisations by marrying up opportunities with people who are actively seeking work. I’m particularly heartened to hear that some employers will be offering interviews during the event and wish the best of luck to all of our jobseekers.”

Many employers have signed up to the ABZWorks jobs fair including VSA, Bon Accord Care, LJF Coatings, Homecare Scotland, and Securitas.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal