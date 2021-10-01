Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Friday courts round-up – the Poundland puncher and Facebook troll

By The crime and courts team
October 1, 2021, 5:30 pm

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

Poundland punch-up

A woman has avoided prison after she ‘lost the plot’ and attacked and racially abused Poundland staff who suspected her of shoplifting.

Elaine Clark, 41, was on a shopping trip to Aberdeen with a friend on October 31 last year when she became “extremely hostile and aggressive” after being stopped by security at the discount store on Union Street.

Elaine Clark leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Clark immediately began being racist to the security guard, calling him “a monkey”, before punching him in the face.

As other staff intervened to help, Clark bit one of them and headbutted and took a bite of the other.

Painter caught transporting drugs

A painter and decorator who was caught with drugs worth more than £10,000 has escaped a stint in prison.

Pawel Golinski, 38, was stopped by police while driving through Aberdeenshire because he had an expired MOT certificate.

Pawel Golinski. Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how a search of Golinski’s blue Vauxhall produced one bag of cocaine worth a maximum street value of £1,700 and another bag of cannabis worth an estimated £9,000.

The dad-of-one pleaded guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis while on the A96 between Blackburn and Kintore.

Unpaid work supervisor turned to crime

An unpaid work supervisor who turned to crime himself has been jailed after being caught with cocaine worth more than £10,000.

Dad-of-three Dean Kennedy was caught red-handed transporting a £12,000 of cocaine from Glasgow to Fort William when cops pulled over his BMW in the Lochaber town’s Victoria Road.

The 52-year-old, who oversaw community payback orders for the Criminal Justice Social Work Department in Fort William, told police he had been paid to transport the package but refused to divulge who he was working for or who the recipient was to be.

Kennedy told officers he was in a “world of s***” and had racked up debts of £52,000 after developing a drug habit himself.

Facebook troll ‘not trying hard enough’

A Facebook troll who abused a former north-east politician has been accused by social workers of “not trying hard enough”.

Reece Cuthbert is awaiting sentencing for targeting ex-Conservative MP Ross Thomson on July 13 2019.

The 26-year-old is currently subject to a structured deferred sentence, which involves him meeting with social workers ahead of the case being disposed.

Reece Cuthbert abused Ross Thomson online.

Cuthbert previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to sending Mr Thomson messages that were “grossly offensive” and of “indecent, obscene or menacing” character.

Cuthbert returned to the dock before Sheriff Gregor Murray today following the preparation of a new social work report.

Man who killed mum to be held indefinitely

A man who stabbed his mother 33 times at his family’s home has been sent to a high-security mental health facility “without limit of time”.

Jordan Milne attacked his 59-year-old mum Carol at their home in Clifton Road, Aberdeen, in July 2019.

Jordan Milne stabbed his mum Carol

The 27-year-old was told that he was being sent to the State Hospital in Carstairs, Lanarkshire.

Judge Lord Burns imposed restriction of liberty and compulsion orders on Milne following a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Man grabbed girlfriend by throat

A man who grabbed his girlfriend by the throat then threatened to kill her if she called the police has been jailed for eight months at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Gary Fraser, 41, of Culduthel Park, Inverness, assaulted the woman during an argument on July 24 of this year, causing her children to flee the house and seek help.

When she managed to get into the garden he followed her and shouted: “If you call the police I will kill you.”

Solicitor John MacColl for Fraser, who appeared via videolink from custody to admit the charge, told the court that the incident was “a matter of considerable regret” to his client, who had been working as a plant operator prior to his arrest.

Sentencing Fraser to eight months imprisonment Sheriff Sara Matheson said his actions were: “Completely unacceptable.”

