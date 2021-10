AMTE Power to build production line in Australia’s ‘Lithium valley’ Thurso-based battery maker AMTE Power has unveiled plans to build a production line in Australia as it takes further steps towards its ambition of building a UK-based “gigafactory”.

Petrofac fined £70 million by UK court for bribery offences UK oil-service provider Petrofac (LSE: PFC – 192.4p) must pay a £70 million penalty by a London judge for failing to prevent bribery between 2011 and 2017.