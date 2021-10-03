Man arrested following disturbance at Aberdeen pub

A man has been arrested following a disturbance at a pub in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.

Police were called to the Fountain Bar, on Great Northern Road, at about 6pm tonight.

One woman, who appeared tearful, claimed “crazy” scenes had played out in the bar and that there had been “a lot of blood”.

About five police vans were at the scene, although some left shortly afterwards.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.05pm police were called to a report of a disturbance in Great Northern Road, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended, one man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”