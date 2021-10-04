Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Pensioner who groped young girl refuses to accept the assault was sexual

By David McPhee
October 4, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 4, 2021, 11:55 am
Gordon Hayward leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A pensioner who groped a young girl does not view the assault as “sexual”, a court has been told.

Gordon Hayward appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after he admitted touching the girl underneath her clothing at a court date in July this year.

The 73-year-old, who resides in Glasgow, has been banned from entering the city of Aberdeen, other than for court, while the sentence was deferred for background reports.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 by putting his hand under the child’s clothes and touching her.

The offence took place at an address in the city on an occasion in 2015.

At the initial hearing, fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court the incident lasted for between one and two minutes.

He added the child was initially left “confused” about what had happened due to her age, before quickly becoming upset.

The incident only came to light years later when the girl told her mother what happened and police were contacted.

During his police interview, Hayward made a “full admission”.

73-year-old seemed to refuse to view the offence as ‘sexual’

Defence agent Paul Barnett told the court that Hayward was “absolutely appalled by his behaviour and that he really regrets committing the offence”.

However, he also added that the 73-year-old seemed to refuse to view the offence as sexual.

Mr Barnett said: “It was a very serious matter and the best that can be said about it is that it was a single occasion and was a non-penetrative sexual assault.

“As soon as Mr Hayward was confronted about it he admitted committing the offence and he plead guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“He also doesn’t have any previous convictions for this type of offending.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

‘Your inability to understand and sympathise is concerning’

Sentencing Hayward, Sheriff Mark Stewart QC told him: “At your age to have behaved in the manner in which you have is to a degree quite surprising – it is nonetheless extremely serious.

“Irrespective of your view on the matter, this undoubtedly affected the victim in the case probably more than you will understand or appreciate.

“Your inability to understand and sympathise with that is something which is concerning.

“It is a serious matter whether you accept that or not and it is one that could have resulted in you being incarcerated.”

Sheriff Mark Stewart sentenced Hayward, of Ashgill Road, Glasgow, to a three-year community payback order with a supervision requirement.

He also placed him on the sex offenders register for three years and ordered him to take part in a programme for convicted sex offenders.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]