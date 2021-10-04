Two Dons legends to appear at north-east charity fundraiser

Aberdeen FC favourites Joe Harper and Drew Jarvie will delight fans at a special fundraising event in Aberdeen next month.

North East Sensory Services (Ness) is hosting a Dine with the Dons event at the Chester Hotel on November 5.

As part of the event, Mr Harper and Mr Jarvie will take part in a Q&A session, led by long-time club fan and BBC sports presenter Richard Gordon.

During his time at the club, Mr Harper was the top goal scorer – netting 206.

Mr Jarvie was on the Aberdeen FC team roster when they won both the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish League in the 1976/77 season.

Lynn Batham, community fundraising coordinator with Ness, said: “This is a great chance for Aberdeen fans to hear from some of the club’s most legendary figures.

“It promises to be a fascinating couple of hours, and the money raised will go directly towards helping people with sensory impairment across the north-east.

“We’re extremely grateful to both Joe Harper and Drew Jarvie for being so generous with their time and effort, and of course to Richard Gordon who will MC the event.

“The cash raised means we can provide more help to deaf and blind people of all ages, helping them achieve increased independence in their lives and supporting them with activities.”

Ness primarily works with people who suffer from impairments such as eyesight or hearing loss.

They have supported more than 6,500 people in the north-east with their services.

Tickets for Dine with the Dons are available for £50 or a table of 10 is £500, which includes a drink on arrival and two-course lunch.

For more information or to book a place, e-mail lynn.batham@nesensoryservices.org