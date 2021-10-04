Love tacos? Aberdeen chain gives them for free to mark National Taco Day

A Mexican food chain is giving away free tacos in Aberdeen today to mark National Taco Day.

Taco Bell, which has two outlets in the Granite City, is giving customers the chance to turn taco emojis into the real crunchy treat.

National Taco Day originated in the United States as a way to celebrate Mexican food, culture and heritage.

All customers have to do to receive their freebie is to Whatsapp a taco emoji and head down to their local Taco Bell to redeem the offer.

In Aberdeen, there are stores on Union Street and the Haudagain Retail Park.

Taco Bell, successfully brought the taco emoji to the public through a petition – with 33,000 signatures – to have the food item added to the growing list of emojis you could use on your phone.

Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, said: “National Taco Day is an exciting date in the diary for taco fans around the world and we wanted to celebrate the annual event by offering people across the UK the chance to try a taco for free in a fun and unique way.

“Whether you consider yourself a taco connoisseur or new to the taco scene, make sure to text the taco emoji on the 4th October to transform your emoji into a real mouth-watering one.”

It is not the first time the outlet has given away free treats – when the newest one opened at Haudagain Retail Park, more than 100 diners snapped up a treat in just an hour.