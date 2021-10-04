Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, October 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Aberdeen could jump ‘levelling up’ queue in £20m new market bid

By Alastair Gossip
October 4, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 4, 2021, 6:58 pm
Council leader Jenny Laing pushed for £20m from the UK Government for the planned new Aberdeen market on the former BHS department store site in Union Street.

Aberdeen could leapfrog other Scottish cities in the race to secure millions of pounds from Westminster – with plans to spend it on the proposed new market in Union Street.

City chiefs are chasing a £20 million grant from the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund to bankroll proposals for the new development on site of the former BHS department store and adjoining indoor market in Market Street.

And council leader Jenny Laing travelled to Downing Street last week to make the case for the cash directly to Levelling Up Secretary, Michael Gove.

The Aberdeen Labour leader believes the local authority’s hasty application – ready to go due to ongoing work on a refresh of the city centre masterplan – could spell early success in securing the money.

A concept image released by Aberdeen City Council of the planned new market, viewed from The Green.
A concept image released by Aberdeen City Council of the planned new market, viewed from The Green.

UK ministers issued a priority list of local authority areas to receive ‘levelling up’ money – placing 122 above Aberdeen in the pecking order.

However, of those only 13 are Scottish – and Mrs Laing understands many could not get applications together in time to meet Westminster’s deadline.

She told us: “I was down on the trip to London with a delegation from the Scottish Cities Alliance.

“When we met before the closing date for the first round of bids, some of the leaders had asked for an extension because they were not ready yet – so that is an advantage to us, having that bid to bring forward.

“I think Mr Gove was impressed we were able move so swiftly to submit the bid.”

Of the seven main Scottish cities within the alliance, Dundee and Glasgow were deemed ‘priority one’ for the cash.

Levelling up Aberdeen: New market proposals part of £150m masterplan to reinvigorate Aberdeen city centre and beach

Eye-catching concept images for the new Aberdeen market were released by the council in May and since then, BHS, the existing market block and adjacent properties have been bought up.

Planners are looking to inject life into the city centre and Aberdeen beach by refreshing their masterplan – backed by £150m set aside in the local authority’s budget between now and March 2026.

However, we gained exclusive sight of confidential council documents revealing the cost of the full development shown in the concept images, including the pedestrianisation of Union Street between Market Street and Bridge Street, would cost nearly half of that war chest.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove visited the council's hydrogen refuelling station in Kittybrewster when visiting Aberdeen in July.
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove visited the <a href="https://news.aberdeencity.gov.uk/council-showcases-hydrogen-refuelling-station/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">council’s hydrogen refuelling station in Kittybrewster</a> when visiting Aberdeen in July.

And that is why Mrs Laing was so eager to win over the Conservative Mr Gove, a former Aberdeen schoolboy who recently returned to the city while on holiday.

“I put forward arguments about the economic return there would be if the UK Government chose to make that investment in Aberdeen,” she said.

It is hoped hefty government funding for Union Street regeneration could inspire private sector investment in other parts of the city centre.

But photos of Mrs Laing and the leading Tory drew criticism from SNP Aberdeen South MP, Stephen Flynn, who questioned why she would be so “cheery”, given the looming cut in benefits for the poorest in the city.

He added: “The funding bid is important but let’s be clear; it’s a drop in the ocean in comparison to the damage being caused to people across our city by Brexit, tax rises, food shortages, staff shortages, energy price hikes, the end of furlough and the proposed Universal Credit cut – and those issues should have been the priorities of a council leader meeting with her political friend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]