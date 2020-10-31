Campaigners’ proposal for A96 dualling project rejected by government body

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Transport Scotland has ruled out campaigners’ proposed changes on the A96 dualling project, saying their preferred option “performs poorly” against the scheme objectives.

The government body published an update on the design development of the A96 dualling east of Huntly to Aberdeen scheme yesterday, following a consultation with local communities, road users and other stakeholders.

The report outlines a number of changes to junction plans presented previously, as well as a proposal for a new junction at Pitscurry.

However, the option for online dualling through Inverurie, which has been suggested by Garioch residents multiple times, is stated as “deselected” due to its “impacts on a large number of receptors, including the need for residential property acquisition and demolition”.

The A96 Action Group has been calling for a change in the controversial plans because of concerns about the potential impact on the environment and homes since 2018.

The group’s Chairwoman Lorna Anderson said they still feel that the online dualling through the city is “the best option” despite Transport Scotland’s study.

She added: “The aim of the A96 Action Group has always been to ensure that the dualling of the A96 around Inverurie causes least environmental damage and delivers good value for public money.

“We are encouraged that Transport Scotland has clearly undertaken a huge amount of work in response to our request to reconsider online dualling. However, there is a large amount of information and we will need time to analyse it before we give our considered response.”

Ms Anderson added she hasn’t been contacted personally about the changes, although a spokesperson for Transport Scotland said people who took part in previous consultations on the scheme have been sent details of the further changes.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, Michael Matheson said: “Dualling the A96 requires careful, in-depth planning and design so that we deliver the right scheme and help tackle congestion, make journey times more reliable and, crucially, improve road safety.

“In addition to the junction design changes, we have also carried out further work which has confirmed our earlier decision to rule out online widening of the existing A96 through Inverurie.

“It is important that we listen to all stakeholders including landowners and members of the public as we progress the design work for this section of the A96 between east of Huntly and Aberdeen. The junction changes and the new junction at Pitscurry have been informed by that vital feedback.

“I would encourage everyone with an interest in this important scheme to view the changes as we look to identify a preferred option for the scheme within the coming months.”

The £3 billion programme will deliver around 88 miles of upgraded road between Inverness and Aberdeen.