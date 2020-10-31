Haunting haybales and scary ships: How Halloween is going ahead during pandemic in Aberdeenshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Haunting haybales and drive-by scary displays are just some of the ways Aberdeenshire residents are keeping the spirit of Halloween alive despite the pandemic.

All across the north-east, communities have come together to get up to their usual tricks and treats to give children something to enjoy on October 31, while still following virus guidelines.

Jenna Ross, 35, and her family from Carskins Farm near Tarland have transformed bales of hay into a creepy spider and a cackling witch.

© Supplied

She said: “For many kids this is the most exciting time of the year and not being able to enjoy it must be devastating for them.

“We wanted to do something exciting for our community to cheer them up and lift their spirits.”

The haybales have quickly become popular among locals and on social media, with the family’s post reaching more than 4,500 likes on Facebook in just two days.

Earlier this year, the family crafted a haybale nurse to thank healthcare workers for their hard work and efforts during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Ross added: “Everybody absolutely loves the display.

“We’ve received so many positive comments from parents and their kids.”

In Aboyne, meanwhile, 52-year-old joiner Eddie Coutts has spent three months during lockdown carefully crafting a massive wooden ship, which will be the centrepiece of his Halloween garden display.

© DC Thomson

Mr Coutts has been entertaining children with his spooky displays on October 31 for around eight years now and typically attracts up to 100 youngsters eager to walk around his frighteningly-festooned garden.

Children will still be able to see a number of the joiner’s wonderful wooden creations and all manner of eerie Halloween decorations.

But this year he has urged parents to instead drive past his home at Craigferrar Way in the village, in order to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

Mr Coutts said: “I first made a coffin for the display about eight years ago and I’ve been doing it ever since.

“I get a lot of people usually, the kids would come through and see everything and get their sweets, but this year it’s a drive-past.

“I’ve had people calling from all over asking about it so I’m hoping people will really enjoy it.

“The plan is for the family to have our own Halloween party in the house.

“I hope it’ll be a good time and that the people driving past will like all the decorations.”