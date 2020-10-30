Aberdeenshire Council announces cancellation of outdoor Remembrance Day events in the north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Outdoor Remembrance Day events have been cancelled due to Covid-19, Aberdeenshire Council has announced.

The local authority today acknowledged there can be no public events because of social distancing regulations, and it is not safe for people to gather this year to watch the traditional services.

However council chiefs have asked people to mark the day by placing a poppy at their windows.

All planned outdoor Remembrance Day events will not be able to take place unless they are held within a place of worship.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council read: “We recognise the cancellation of events this year will be deeply disappointing for all who were due to take part, but this decision has been taken based on expert advice to protect the health and wellbeing of those who would have been travelling to and participating in events.

“Under the new framework, outdoor events of more than six people from two different households are not permitted in Aberdeenshire under Level 2 restrictions.

“This means that organised local Remembrance events will not be able to take place unless they are held within a place of worship.

“Acts of remembrance taking place in places of worship, both indoor and confined or enclosed outdoor spaces, should adhere to the Scottish Government Phase 3 guidance for the safe use of places of worship including a maximum of 50 attendees in levels 0 to 3.

“This year – on Sunday, November 8 – we would encourage residents of Aberdeenshire to step onto their doorsteps and mark the national two-minute silence by placing a poppy in a front window to remember the sacrifices of those individuals from across Scotland and the UK, the Commonwealth and our Allied Nations, which ensured the relative peace and freedoms we enjoy today.”