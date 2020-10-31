Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sir Sean Connery was a legend and a hero to many.

And some of his fans have been lucky enough to meet him in person during visits to the north and north-east over the years.

The Lonach Gathering, 2003

A long list of famous faces have visited Strathdon for the annual Highland games through the decades.

And in 2003, 007 fans got a special surprise when James Bond himself appeared at the event.

Joining Billy Connolly, who owned a home in the area at the time, the Hollywood legend received a “rapturous welcome from the crowd”.

An article from our archives said: “The 73-year-old had previously been enjoying a few days in Scotland after attending a premiere at the Edinburgh Film Festival.

“He remained in the shade of the heather-decorated grandstand throughout the afternoon, and was often seen deep in conversation with his host as Connolly pointed out events in the games arena.”

On the campaign trail in Inverness, 2001

In 2001 Sir Sean Connery joined the campaign trail to boost support for the Scottish National Party.

He spent more than an hour strolling around the centre of Inverness meeting fans and signing autographs.

Among those who were lucky enough to meet him was Fiona Girvan of North Kessock, who runs Signature Ladies’ wear.

She said at the time: “He was very nice and shook my hand. He was a proper gentleman”.

Sally Flett from Dingwall also got to meet 007 who said: “I asked him for his autograph and he signed my cheque book. Unfortunately he did not actually sign a cheque!

“I’m so delighted I don’t think I’ll be able to eat my lunch!”

Sir Sean also made 16-year-old Ian Cameron’s day when he signed the shirt he was wearing.

“He just smiled and did it,” he said.

“This shirt is going to be framed and go on my wall.”

HMT, Aberdeen, 1950s

He was the first to bring James Bond to the big screen in 1962.

But back in 1953, he was gracing the boards of His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

In an interview with the Evening Express in 2016, HMT archivist Alan Rennie revealed Sir Sean appeared at the theatre in the chorus of South Pacific, in 1953 and 1954.

“In 1953 he was bottom of the bill and in 1954 he moved up the bill,” he said.

“I think he was chosen for his physique and went to a body building club in Aberdeen called the Spartan Club which was in Schoolhill and trained with a guy called Phillip Price.”