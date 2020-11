Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A north-east road is partially blocked after two vehicles collided.

The incident happened on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Huntly at 12.45pm.

The road is partially blocked and motorists travelling north and south are detouring through Huntly.

A police spokeswoman said one person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the vehicles are being recovered.