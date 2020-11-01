Donald Trump claims Sir Sean Connery helped push through his plans for Aberdeen golf course

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Donald Trump has claimed Sir Sean Connery helped him win planning approval for his Aberdeenshire golf course.

The United States president made this claim while paying tribute to the legendary Scottish actor who died yesterday.

Mr Trump posted on Twitter this morning, offering condolences to Sir Connery’s family while also suggesting he played a major role in pushing through plans for his Menie golfing resort.

He said: “The legendary actor, 007 Sean Connery, has past on to even greener fairways.

“He was quite a guy, and a tough character.

“I was having a very hard time getting approvals for a big development in Scotland when Sean stepped in and shouted, ‘let him build the damn thing.’

“That was all I needed, everything went swimmingly from there.

“He was so highly regarded & respected in Scotland and beyond that years of future turmoil was avoided.

“Sean was a great actor and an even greater man. Sincere condolences to his family.”

Sir Connery did become Trump International’s first member however did not feature on the Holyrood inquiry into the course.

The golf resort was rejected by Aberdeenshire Council but was approved by the Scottish Government.