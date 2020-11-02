Plans lodged for almost 200 homes in Aberdeenshire village

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans have been lodged for a development of almost 200 homes in an Aberdeenshire community.

Developer Scotia Homes has tendered proposals for the estate to be built on the land beside Woodside Croft on the B994 Kemnay Road and the land between Gauchill, School Road (B987) and Woodside Croft in Kintore.

Now known as Midmill, the site will contain a mixture of detached and semi-detached houses as well as self-contained flats

In total, 184 homes have been proposed.

Aberdeenshire Council previously granted planning permission in principal for 150 residential units to be built on the site in 2015.

At the time there was a planning condition for the development to include a set of staggered traffic light signals but this was amended to allow a roundabout instead in 2016.

A new roundabout next to Sandy Thain Car Sales would provide access to the new housing development and the infrastructure was approved by Aberdeenshire Council in April after Scotia Homes submitted an earlier application.

Kintore and District Community Council raised concerns about it at the time and members have now requested more time to discuss the housing proposals at their meeting this month.

Developers stated: “A range of local facilities and amenities, including employment, shops and schools are all located within acceptable walking distance from the site.

“The site is considered to be highly accessible for public transport with both regular bus and train services available”

If the homes are built then more than 400 parking spaces will be required to meet the needs of new residents and visitors.