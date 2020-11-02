Peterhead man jailed after week-long shoplifting spree worth hundreds of pounds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Peterhead man has been jailed after a week-long shoplifting spree worth hundreds of pounds

Kieran McLean also tried to “goad” one shopkeeper into fighting him when he was challenged over the thefts.

The 25-year old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to charges of stealing more than £370 of items from Aldi, Asda, Nisa, Morrisons and Co-op supermarkets in Peterhead.

He also admitted challenging one retail worker to a fight and threatening him with violence.

McLean took part in shoplifting spree between October 22 and 29 2020, stealing quantities of meat and alcohol.

When challenged on one occasion by a member of staff for taking bottles of alcohol, McLean became aggressive and threatened to assault the man, the court heard.

McLean, of King Street Peterhead, was described by his solicitor, Stuart Flowerdew, as having an “extremely troubled background” was understood to be “struggling financially” at the time.

He had been released from a 16-month prison sentence in June.

Sentencing McLean, Sheriff Summers described McLean as having a “shocking record for reoffending” and jailed him for eight months.