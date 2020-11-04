North-east composer nominated for prestigious accolade in The Ivors Composer Awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east composer says she feels “absolutely thrilled and honoured” to be nominated for a prestigious accolade for exceptional craft in music creation.

Claire M Singer, of Oldmeldrum, has been short-listed for this year’s Ivor Novello Award, which celebrates the best new works by composers writing for classical, jazz and sound art.

The musician has been nominated in the Large Chamber Category of the annual Ivors Composer Awards for her work “Gleann Ciùin”.

The 37-year-old, who is known for her experimental approach to the organ, is among 53 established and emerging artists from across the UK and Ireland to be competing for the highly-acclaimed prize in December.

Last night Miss Singer said she was “still in disbelief” of the achievement.

She said: “As a composer, this is the most prestigious award to be nominated for, and I feel so honoured to have been chosen to be amongst such talented people.

“It’s an amazing thing to be recognized in such way.”

Miss Singer’s piece was commissioned by the London Contemporary Orchestra as part of the PRS Foundation New Music Biennial and premiered in July 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London.

The hall’s famous organ was specially renovated ahead of the premiere of “Gleann Ciùin” (“the quiet glen”). The title of the piece is in Scottish Gaelic, alike all of Miss Singer’s work, which are inspired from Scotland and the rural landscape of the country.

“When I present my work, I want each listener to have their own experience with my music”, she said.

“This piece is really special to me, because I wrote it shortly after I lost someone very close to me.

“The music is an accumulation of personal emotions around that and the fact that it was ‘Gleann Ciùin’ in particular, which has been chosen for the Awards, makes the nomination even more special.”

Gary Carpenter, Chair of The Ivors Academy’s Awards Committee, said: “As our world feels increasingly uncertain, we must treasure what makes life so wonderful – music, inspiration and escape.”

Winners of Ivor Novello Award will be revealed on December 1 from 7.30pm on BBC Radio 3 during an exclusive live ceremony broadcast.