Popular north-east hotel to shut until December

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A popular north-east hotel will be shutting its doors until next month.

The Fife Arms in Braemar announced the temporary closure on social media citing “recent government announcements” as the reason.

It will close on Monday, with plans to reopen to customers on Thursday, December 3.

The owners revealed that they would use this time to prepare the hotel for the festive season and looked forward to celebrating it with visitors.

In a statement online they posted: “In light of recent government announcements, we are temporarily putting a pause on our magical welcome with a closure from Monday 9th November to Thursday 3rd December.

“If you have a stay booked with us in November, our reservations team will be in touch to help re-plan your visit.

“Don’t forget that our online shop is now open and bursting with lots of wonderful Scottish products, perfect for Christmas gifting or something special for yourself.”