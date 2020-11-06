New app developed at Scottish university to support children’s wellbeing amid pandemic challenges

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A new smartphone app has been designed by a Scottish university-based organisation to help support the wellbeing of children all across the world in their struggles with the pandemic.

The Covid 4P Log for Children’s Wellbeing has been developed by a team at the Institute for Inspiring Children’s Futures, which is based at Strathclyde University.

The institute works with research internationally, and is aimed at helping young people facing adversity to “reach their full potential”.

Its new app is available in 29 countries across five continents, and is aimed at policymakers and those specialising in children’s rights and wellbeing to anonymously share their views and experiences of their work, in light of Covid-19.

The institute’s director Jennifer Davidson said: “We want to understand how children are doing. We know there are people working with them who can let us know what’s happening with the services that are normally provided for children and what kind of innovations they might be developing.

“There’s real value in this because it will quickly give us a clearer picture of the common trends affecting children across the world.

“Our partners’ contributions will form a much bigger global understanding of what’s happening for children.”