Members of staff due to lose jobs as a popular Banchory store closes

A shop in the heart of a Deeside town has announced it will shut in January.

Due to a break in its lease, Wilkies will close its High Street clothes shop next year, leaving four members of staff unemployed.

Although the store was initially trying to locate alternative premises after their landlord exercised the break in the lease, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the retail sector have been too devastating for them to take a risk.

Owner and managing director, Karen Forret, said the situation also highlighted the need for further support for the industry.

She said: “Since our landlord informed us they would break our lease in January we have been looking for alterative premises in Banchory and the surrounding area.

“However, in light of light of lockdown, the post Covid-19 impact on retail sales and the threat of another closure, we simply cannot afford to invest to refurbish a new store to the standards we like to offer our customers in such uncertain times.

“The store closing is not a reflection on our team who have built up a great relationship with customers in a short period of time and we will be doing what we can to support them at this difficult time.

“Whilst we appreciate the support we have had as a business from both the Scottish and UK Governments during this pandemic, our position highlights the need for further support for the retail sector.”