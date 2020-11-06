Pupils at Aberdeenshire primary school self-isolating following positive Covid-19 case

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A group of children are self-isolating after a positive case of Covid-19 was detected at an Aberdeenshire school.

Headteacher Graeme Mollison at Kellands School in Inverurie sent a letter informing parents and guardians.

In the letter, he said a “small number of children” who have been in direct contact of the case have been notified by the test and protect service and will be self-isolating for 14 days.

He added: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team (HPT) that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 linked to the school.

“We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and provide advice on how to support your child.

“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (Covid-19 will be a mild illness.”

The school remains open and children should continue to attend if they feel well enough and have not been advised by the test and protect team to self-isolate.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team that there has been a detected case of Covid-19 linked with Kellands School in Inverurie.

“A small number of pupils who have been in direct contact with the detected case have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days and the school remains open.”