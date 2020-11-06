Emergency services attend two-vehicle crash on A90 near Laurencekirk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A two-car crash closed a section of the A90 this afternoon.

Police, fire and paramedics attended the incident on the A90, just north of Laurencekirk.

The southbound carriageway was closed at around 3.20pm to allow responders to deal with the crash involving a Ford Focus and a BMW.

Police could not say how severe any injuries sustained were, however, the road was able to reopen around 4.40pm.

Three fire crews from Inverbervie, Stonehaven and Montrose were tasked, alongside a specialist unit from Aberdeen.

Firefighters worked to make the vehicles safe.

Recovery of the vehicles was being arranged.