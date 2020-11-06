Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Driver arrested after returning positive drug wipe following Fraserburgh crash

by Chris MacLennan
November 6, 2020, 6:47 pm
A motorist was arrested today after returning a positive drugs wipe following a two-vehicle crash in Fraserburgh.

Community policing officers turned out to the crash on Boothby Road around 9.30am with the wipe testing positive for cocaine.

The road was closed for two-and-a-half hours whilst emergency services attended to the scene.

The driver, who tested positive for the illegal substance, was taken to Kittybrewster Police Station and was later arrested.

The driver of the other vehicle involved sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

