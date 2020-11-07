Police seize car in Fraserburgh after driver found to only have a provisional licence

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have seized a vehicle in Fraserburgh after the driver was found to be driving alone using only a provisional license.

The road policing officers from Mintlaw stopped the car, a black Peugeot 407, earlier today, where the driver, a 45-year-old man, was found to not be under supervision – as is required with provisional licences – and had no insurance or L plates visible.

As a result, the car has been seized by police.

A spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with driving document offences after being stopped in a vehicle at 11.30pm this morning (Saturday 7 November) in Mintlaw.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

And there it goes away 👋 Owner will have to pay a fee to have the vehicle returned to them and present a valid driving licence, insurance and vehicle ownership.#KeepingRoadsSafe#DontRiskIt pic.twitter.com/54EGka3AEz — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) November 7, 2020

In order to retrieve their vehicle, the driver will have to pay a fee and present a valid driving licence, insurance and vehicle ownership to police.