Rare collection of first-class guitars to be sold at north-east auction

Guitar enthusiasts in Aberdeenshire will have the chance to get their hands on a rare collection of first-class guitars at an auction this weekend.

Bervie Auctions in Inverbervie came across the unique set of 45 guitars, when clearing an estate in Tayside in October.

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

The collection includes some of the most recognised brands such as Hofner, Gretsch and Fenders, as well as a vintage Italian guitar from the 1960s.

Bervie Auctions’ manager, Dave Smith, said the sale is “first of its kind” in the area. He said: “We’ve had guitars in the past, but usually two or three of them.

“It’s amazing that we got 45 all together – most of them brand new in their cases and all in immaculate condition.”

The collection has gained a lot of public interest so far and bids for one of the instruments are expected to go as high as £800.

The action will take place this Saturday, November 14, at 11am with viewings of the sale beginning tomorrow.