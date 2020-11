Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a robbery at a north-east petrol station.

Police were called to the station at the Morrisons supermarket in Peterhead’s Hay Crescent around 9.25pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a robbery. A 48-year-old man was arrested a short time later.

“He has been charged and is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on November 9.”