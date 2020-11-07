Search sparked after abandoned pram spotted in north-east woodland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A search was undertaken this afternoon after a pram was found abandoned in a north-east woodland.

The incident at Scolty Woods was reported to police around 12.20pm, with five police vehicles and dogs spotted in the area by nearby walkers.

Officers searched for nearly two hours before the owner of the pram was traced.

Police have said they are safe and well.

A concerned member of the public, who police say had good intentions, raised the alarm.

It is understood the owner of the pram had left the aid off the path whilst their party undertook a walk in the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of concern for a person around 12.20pm at Scolty Woods, near Banchory, after a member of the public reported a seeing a pram.

“The owner of the pram was traced safe and well and there was no issue to cause officers concern.

“The member of the public had good intentions.

“Officers were away from the scene around 3pm.”

Scolty Woods is a popular walking route near to Banchory topped by the iconic Scolty Tower.