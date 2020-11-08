‘The world will be a better place for not having Donald Trump as US president’ – Aberdeenshire councillor offers verdict on US election

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeenshire councillor Martin Ford has claimed “the world will be a better place for not having Donald Trump as US president” after Joe Biden was declared winner of the election.

Mr Ford, who sits on the East Garioch ward and is a long-time critic of Mr Trump and his golf course at Balmedie, expressed his delight that the Democrat candidate will take up his role in office after surpassing the threshold required to win the race for the White House.

Mr Ford said: “I’m delighted Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won. It’s good news for the US and for everyone else.

“The world will be a better place for not having Donald Trump as US president.”

Mr Ford has said he feels outgoing president Donald Trump’s behaviour since polling day has been “appalling, disgraceful – but not surprising”.

He continued: “Of course, Aberdeenshire residents know what to expect when a vote doesn’t go Mr Trump’s way.

“Mr Trump has just done exactly what he did when he lost the vote on his Menie golf resort planning application.

“Called the process into question with false claims. Whipped up supporters with incendiary language. Threatened legal action. Set out to create chaos and uncertainty in the hope of overturning a decision arrived at by due process so as to get the outcome that benefits him.

“It’s not going to work this time.

“There is no Alex Salmond equivalent for a presidential election who could intervene in Mr Trump’s favour.”

Councillor Ford was chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee in 2006 when the Trump application was being considered.

He later found himself with the casting vote, which led to the committee rejecting the plans for the Menie resort.

Mr Ford disputed claims from Mr Trump last week that Sir Sean Connery – who died aged 90 earlier this month – helped to secure planning permission for the resort.

© PA

He said: “Over 3,000 letters of representation were sent in but I’m sure we would remember if we had heard from Sir Sean Connery.

“If Mr Trump says he helped him, then how did he do it? Or is Mr Trump telling the truth?

“He wasn’t involved in the due process that led to the granting of planning permission.

“I know he did make public statements of support but this is not the same as helping someone get planning permission.”

I am appalled — after four years of incompetence, lies, prejudice and racism — that 70 million people voted to keep Mr Trump in office.” Martin Ford

Despite condemning Mr Trump and those who backed him across the United States, Mr Ford has warned that similar candidates could appear in British politics.

He added: “I am appalled — after four years of incompetence, lies, prejudice and racism — that 70 million people voted to keep Mr Trump in office.

“No-one can reasonably claim not to understand what he is.

“We shouldn’t be too smug, though. It is clearly not the case that it couldn’t happen here

“It was, I thought, perfectly obvious in 2007 that Mr Trump’s claims about his planned Aberdeenshire golf resort were absurd exaggerations and nonsense — as they have turned out to be.

“What he stood for then was the same as what he stands for now. His narcissism has always dominated his behaviour. Yet, here, in 2007, many believed him and supported him and continued to do so for far too long.

“At one level, I am so relieved by the US presidential election result. But while Mr Trump is on his way out, it appears views and values that I had thought were disappearing are still accepted and supported by disturbingly large numbers of people.

“That is very troubling.”