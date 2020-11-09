Campaign group reforms to support historic Aberdeenshire estate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A defunct north-east campaign group has reformed with the hope of speeding up plans to bring a beloved country house back to life.

Friends of Leith Hall started in 2010 when the estate, in Kennethmont near Huntly, was closed and facing an uncertain future, but disbanded after responsibility for the facility was passed to the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) in 2017.

However the property, built in 1650, was forced to shut its doors once again earlier this year amid financial pressures caused by the global pandemic.

Its estate and gardens have been welcoming visitors since July, but the home itself is due to remain closed until 2022 and a “significant” number of staff have been laid off.

Friends of Leith Hall is now hoping to work closely with NTS to reverse its fortunes once more and ensure “community value” is at the heart of any future plans for the estate.

The group has been supported by Gordon MP Richard Thomson, who said: “It is clear that the best way to get Leith Hall re-opened to the public and to build a sustainable future, is the NTS and the Friends, who clearly love the property and have its very best interests at heart, to work together in order to achieve that.”

National Trust for Scotland’s general manager for Aberdeenshire and Angus, Iain Hawkins, sits on the new group’s committee.

He said: “The Friends group does understand the extreme difficulties the NTS is facing at the moment, along with many other organisations and businesses during these unprecedented times.

“We look forward to working together constructively.”