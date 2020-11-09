Aberdeenshire Council pledges to get tough on fly-tippers after Garioch upsurge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fly-tippers have been warned they will face consequences if caught after an increase in items being dumped in Aberdeenshire.

Following a recent upturn in incidents of fly-tipping in the Garioch area, the local authority pledged to get tough on offenders as it urged householders to manage their waste responsibly and avoid unlawful disposal methods.

Across Aberdeenshire, fly-tipping increased 13% in the first seventh months of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

The council’s waste manager, Ros Baxter, said: “I would like to remind the public that fly-tipping is illegal and offenders will be prosecuted if caught.

“Households and businesses are responsible for their waste and must ensure that it is disposed of lawfully.

“We have imposed several fines for fly-tipping this year, and our teams will continue to serve penalties to those who break the law.

“There have been concerns raised in the past about unlicensed individuals and businesses who have collected waste with false promises of disposal.

“For this reason, both residents and businesses should be wary about using a ‘man with a van’ or similar adverts on social media to dispose of waste.”

There are 15 free-to-use household recycling centres across Aberdeenshire, which can reuse or recycle many household items, as well as a number of local charities that collect reusable furniture from homes.

Alternatively, the council has now resumed bulky waste uplifts.

The service is currently operating at a reduced capacity, but the waste service is currently working to increase availability.

The cost of collection is £27.96 for up to four items and significantly discounted charges are available to those on benefits.