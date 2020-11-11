Hunt for Banchory Bangles across world as annual charity sale marks 43rd year by going online

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An annual tradition that has raised more than £160,000 for Scotland’s national children’s charity is celebrating its 43rd year by going global for the very first time.

The yearly Banchory Bangle project generates cash for Children First by selling off unique jewellery creations, hand-crafted by renowned artist Malcolm Appleby MBE.

In its earlier years, the bangle was bought by individuals and then auctioned off, but now to allow everyone the chance to win it has been changed to a raffle.

And due to the pandemic, this year will be the very first time that people from around the world can buy tickets online to get the opportunity to wear this year’s bangle for themselves.

Every year, Mr Appleby creates the bangles using scrap gold and silver donated by the public.

And while there will only be one original bangle hand-carved in silver and 18ct gold for the first place prize, copies will be made for sale in sterling silver, with the second-place prize being a silver bangle copy, and third will be a bronze copy.

Mhairi Morriss, member of the Deeside Children First committee and owner of two Banchory Bangles, said this year’s raffle will be particularly important because of the impact of the pandemic on the youngsters the charity supports.

Ms Morriss has also appealed for bangle winners across the world to get in touch, in order to find out where all the dozens of creations of Mr Appleby have ended up.

She said: “There’s 43 of those bangles out there just now, and I think it would be really interesting to find out where all of these bangles have got to all around the world.

“It would be amazing to find where they’ve all gone, especially as this year is the very first time raffle tickets have been available for purchase online.

“Already we’ve had people from Australia, America and Canada purchasing tickets.”

Mr Appleby said: “Coronavirus is causing great stress for families, and those who were already struggling are suffering most, so this year it is more important than ever to do all we can to support Children First’s essential work to keep children safe.

“I’m passionate about ensuring that children get the right support and am delighted to be designing the Banchory Bangle for the 43rd year in a row.

“Every bangle is inspired by the natural world around us.

“This year’s design is based on the antlers of the majestic red deer and the mystical rowan tree, which is associated with our homes.

“By entering the raffle you can get a chance to wrap nature around your wrist and more importantly to help children and families to cope through coronavirus.”

For anyone wishing to tell Ms Morriss about their bangle, e-mail mhairi@jommevents.com.

Anyone wishing to purchase a raffle ticket can visit www.children1st.org.uk and search for “Banchory Bangle”.

The raffle will be drawn on November 29.