Child seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on the A90

A child has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road.

The incident happened near Rathen at about 5.50pm last night.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were in attendance.

A section of the A90, three miles south of Fraserburgh at the A952 junction near Lonmay, was shut for overnight and reopened just before 6am.

A 50-year-old man, who was driving a white Audi A5, and a 27-year-old woman, who was driving a white Vauxhall Astra, were both taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Three children in the Astra were taken to hospital, where it was found one had suffered a serious injury.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts at this sad time are with the families of those involved in this collision.

“We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, who saw either vehicle around that time or has dash cam footage of the incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw a white Audi A5 being driven on the A90 about 5.30pm that day.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.