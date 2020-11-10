Seven workers at north-east fish factory test positive for Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Seven workers at a north-east fish factory have tested positive for Covid-19.

Three staff at Macduff Shellfish in Mintlaw tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, and following rapid testing, four more of them have since returned positive results.

Ninety colleagues working closely with those affected have been asked to self-isolate as they await test results.

The factory was not closed due to the outbreak as there is a two-hour window between the day and back shift where the facility is cleaned down.

A Macduff Shellfish spokeswoman confirmed that a deep clean had been conducted of the entire facility, including using fogging machines.

They are also in contact with the Health and Safety Executive and NHS Grampian to minimise risk.

The spokeswoman added: “We believe that the strong protocols which have been in place for many months and monitored by a dedicated team of Covid marshals, and inspected by the Health & Safety Executive, will have reduced the risk of the virus spreading.

“The health and safety of our staff is our primary concern and we will take all appropriate steps to protect our colleagues from the spread of infection.

“When the first positive case was identified the hygiene team, along with the help of an external cleaning company, had exclusive access to the factory to conduct a deep clean before the day shift arrived for work.”