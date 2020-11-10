Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash on A96

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people were taken to hospital last night following a three-vehicle crash on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at Inveramsay Bridge, two miles north of Inverurie, just after 8pm.

A section of the road was closed for around four hours, and was reopened by police at 12.20am.

The two people who were taken to hospital after the incident were not in the same vehicle.

A police spokesman said at the time: “We were called out to the A96 two miles north of Inverurie at 8.10pm.

“It is a three-vehicle crash, with all emergency services in attendance.”

Two fire appliances from Inverurie, one from Kintore and a heavy rescue unit from North Anderson Drive were also called to the scene.

A fire spokesman confirmed they had been called to attend at 8.18pm.

They received a stop message at 9.43pm, with the appliances making the scene safe.