Cocker Spaniel stolen from kennel in north-east town

A cocker spaniel has been stolen from a kennel in Aberdeenshire.

Police are appealing for information to help reunite the six-year-old black female with its family.

The pooch was taken from the Fiddes area, near Stonehaven, between 6pm and 7.30pm on Monday.

PC Lesley Powney, from the Stonehaven Community Policing Team, said: “It is obviously extremely upsetting for a family pet to be taken this way.

“I would urge anyone with information to contact the police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference PS-20201109-3401.”