App launched to help Aberdeenshire residents plagued by noisy neighbours

Residents in the north-east are being given a new tool to help crack down on noisy neighbours.

Aberdeenshire Council has begun trialling an app which it says will allow investigations to begin sooner and action to be taken more quickly.

Earlier this year The Press And Journal revealed more than 1,200 noise complaints had been made to north and north-east councils during the first three months of lockdown alone.

Loud music was the most common source of grievances from residents, followed by shouting and the sounds of violence.

Barking dogs, banging doors, loud televisions and washing machines also contributed to the figures.

Rather than directly phoning the council to complain, residents are being encouraged to download The Noise App on their phones.

Using this, they can directly record the offending sounds and send them to the council’s housing, community safety and environmental health teams.

Aberdeenshire Council says the process means officers will not have to attend in person to witness the din, or visit to install noise-measuring equipment.

The app first launched five years ago and has been used to “very positive” effect by local authorities in Bristol, Cheshire and Newcastle.

Aberdeenshire Council housing manager Andrew Mackie said: “Noise coming from neighbouring properties forms the majority of complaints the council deals with.

“However we also receive complaints around noise generated from various commercial operations.

“I would encourage anyone who is experiencing issues surrounding noise to download this easy-to-use app, make a recording and provide us with the basic information required to allow us to investigate your complaint.”

More information can be found at www.thenoiseapp.com