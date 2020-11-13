Flood alert issued for Western Isles, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A flood alert has been issued for the Western Isles, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen by environmental agency Sepa – with a more serious warning specifically for the Stonehaven area.

The town’s residents are being told to take immediate action, as a combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions threatens to wash seawater over low-lying land, roads and property.

Sepa is also warning that wave overtopping and flooding around low parts of Cowie is also possible.

The main impact is expected to come around high tide at 11.45pm tonight, while further issues may occur as the weekend continues. The greatest risk tomorrow is in the evening.

On the agency’s flooding website, it says: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

The alert issued for the wider Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire area warns that flooding is “possible”, rather than “expected”, but still urges vigilance for those in coastal areas.

The message sent to residents of the Western Isles is similar, again cautioning those who live, work or travel near the coast.

It warns that individual properties and exposed land or road may be affected by localised flooding.

The flood alert is the first to be issued in the Western Isles since a new warning system was introduced to give more localised information to residents and businesses.