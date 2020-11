Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police officers have traced a man reported missing from Inverurie.

Ronald Watson was last seen in the Kellands Road area of Inverurie at 1.15pm on Saturday.

The 76-year-old has been traced this evening.

A police spokesman said: “Ronald Watson has been traced safe and well. We would like to thank everyone who assisted in this enquiry.”