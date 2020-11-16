Peterhead Academy to remain open after coronavirus cases detected

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A group of pupils at a north-east academy have been told to self-isolate after a “small number” of Covid-19 cases were confirmed.

Peterhead Academy will remain open following the positive cases, although those identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases have been told to stay at home.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team that there have been a small number of additional cases of Covid-19 linked to Peterhead Academy.

“Those who have been in direct contact with the detected case have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days and the school remains open.

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in public health.”

A case was previously detected at the school on October 9.

Senior students at the academy are currently attending classes in the morning only, as part of a blended learning system intended to prevent congestion in the corridors.

The new measures, arranged after teachers voiced their concerns about social distancing, were brought in three weeks ago and are going to be in place over the winter months.