The Crown season four: Scotland shines as ‘biggest star’ on hit Netflix show

by Cheryl Livingstone
November 16, 2020, 7:35 pm
The much-anticipated fourth season of the Netflix hit drama The Crown was released this weekend.

The latest series, which centres around the lives of The Royal Family, is set in the late 1970s / 1980s and stars Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Diana Spencer.

And while fans of the show have been hailing the performance by the young actress as the People’s Princess, another ‘star’ of the show has been wowing them – Scotland.

Caithness, Inverness-shire and the Cairngorms all feature in the new series, most dominantly in the Balmoral Test episode.

Scenes set in the majestic royal residency and the monarch’s favoured summer retreat, Balmoral Castle were actually filmed at Ardverikie Estate near Newtonmore.

Meanwhile, Rothiemurchus Estate in Aviemore formed the backdrop for the famous Braemar Gathering.

Many viewers tweeting about the show have commented on the beauty of Scotland – and their wish to one day be able to visit it again.

The Highlands is one of around 90 locations across the UK to be featured in the award-winning series, which debuted in 2016.

It follows the story of Queen Elizabeth II, from her wedding to present day with season four focusing particularly on the late 1970s through to 1990.

More than 70 million households worldwide are believed to have tuned in to watch the royal drama so far.

 

