Half of pupils at north-east primary school told to stay home as staff self-isolate

Dozens of pupils are being told to stay home from Aboyne Primary School tomorrow.

A partial closure of the school has been put in place for Tuesday, November 17, while a number of staff at the Morven Place school self isolate after being contacted by the coronavirus track and trace alert system.

The school is only open to primary one, primary two/three joint, primary five, primary six and both primary seven classes.

Parents were given the news in an email around 11pm last night. The school hopes to be able to arrange cover for staff to allow it to reopen to all pupils on Wednesday.