North-east school closes following confirmed case of coronavirus

The Gordon Schools in Huntly is closed following reports of Covid-19 within the school.

A letter was issued by the education facility informing parents about the positive case and of the decision to close the school around 9pm last night.

The school is closed to pupils today due to a lack of staffing according to the school’s website.

Further information is to be made available to families during the day.

The letter written by the school’s rector, Phil Gaiter, said: “After consultation with the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team (HPT), we have identified that your child has not been in close contact with the case at a time when they were likely infectious.

“This has been determined by working closely with the HPT and considering factors such as the movement of pupils and staff through the school and on school transport, relevant seating plans and classroom layouts, as well as speaking to the case.

“There is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 within the school.

“The HPT has advised that all other pupils can continue to attend school as normal unless they develop Covid-19 symptoms or are identified as a close contact outside the school setting by NHS Test and Protect.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman explained: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team that a detected case of Covid-19 has been linked to The Gordon Schools, Huntly.

“Those who have been in direct contact with the detected case have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days and as a result of the impact of this on staffing, the school is closed to pupils today (Tuesday 17 November).

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”