Retired oil and gas worker inspired by River Dee walk to write first children’s book

An emerging north-east author is taking children’s “imagination away from their existing environment” on a colourful riverside journey in his recently published first book.

Retired oil and gas worker Nicoll Johnston said he did not plan to become an author, but felt a burst of inspiration “out of nowhere” while walking his dog along the River Dee one day.

The father-of-three lives with his family and a little Jack Russell by the name of Maggie in Milltimber where he now dedicates his time to creating stories for children.

“What inspired the story is a walk beside the River Dee that I’ve been on probably a million times, but on this particular occasion something spoke to me – it just came out of nowhere”, Mr Johnston said.

Continuing the tale with another story

“Being a parent myself, one of the most enjoyable things that I’ve done in my life is read to my children, so it was always at the back of my mind first and foremost to write a children’s book.

“My main objective is to offer some bonding time for parents and their children – to get together for five or 10 minutes, and maybe get kids to repeat some of the characters’ names, help them learn the names of the trees or a little about the habitat and the migration patterns of the swallows.”

The book was published by Olympia Publishers and has been on sale since October 29.

Mr Johnston said his community has expressed great interest and support so far.

He added: “As a first-time author, this is all very new to me, but it’s quite exciting and I look forward to the book doing okay, so I can maybe continue the tale with another story.”