Teenager on crusade to buy north-east village its first defibrillator amid fears for elderly population

A teenager is leading a fundraising crusade to buy a north-east village its first defibrillator over fears for its mostly elderly population.

Olivia Rees was inspired to secure one of the lifesaving devices for Crudie, near Turriff, after learning about their benefits at school and worrying about her relations if they should ever need urgent medical help.

With the closest device situated in the next village over, New Byth, and 30 miles between the community and the nearest major hospital, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, she wants her loved ones to be as safe as possible.

The 12-year-old has taken her mission online and now several businesses and local residents have pitched in to help.

Costing around around £3,000, the teenager has managed to raise around £185 since the beginning of this month.

The Turriff Academy pupils and her mum Annie hope to have the funds for the defibrillator by this time next year.

Mrs Rees said: “Olivia has had this idea on her own and we are doing everything we can to help her.

“We live in quite a small community with a large elderly population, I think it is essential that everyone knows we have a permanent device that could potentially save a life in the area.”

Statistics show that if a defibrillator is used and effective CPR is performed within three to five minutes of cardiac arrest, the chance of survival increases from 6% to 74%.

Coronavirus has hindered fundraising efforts, but Olivia has already made plans to organise a raffle and many local businesses are contributing prizes.

Olivia added: “I would really like to set up a fun day that everyone could come along to and really join in, its been really nice to see people interested and wanting to get involved.

“But I was thinking we could do a few more raffles, maybe a lucky square, instead.”

The family is planning to take their mission to the community council later in the month. If a device is successfully sourced, a group would need to adopt it and keep up its maintenance.