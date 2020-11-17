Online tourism event aims to boost businesses across the north-east and Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An online event has been arranged to boost tourism businesses across the north-east and Highlands.

Each year Visit Scotland allows businesses across the country to connect through the annual Expo conference, but was hindered this year due to Covid-19.

However, the national tourism organisation has planned a brand new virtual event, Scotland Reconnect 2020, allowing 200 buyers undertake virtual meetings with around 200 Scottish tourism businesses.

In Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, these include Kincardine Castle, Lost Loch Spirits and Maryculter House.

From the Highlands this includes the the Kingsmills Hotel Group, Highlands and Islands Airports and Cruise Loch Ness,

For Moray it will connect Blervie House and the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival with useful contacts across the globe.

Visit Scotland’s regional director, Jo Robinson, said this year has been “extremely challenging” for tourism businesses across Scotland.

She said: “I am delighted that Scotland Reconnect 2020 has been created using our new online platform to ensure that businesses can continue to engage and convert that continuing interest into visits.”

Chief executive of Visit Moray Speyside, Laurie Piper, said the event “will be a great opportunity” to promote the region and “to bring visitors to our amazing region as soon as they are able to do so”.

Buyers from the USA, Canada and Australia will also be attending the event, which is the first of its kind to be delivered by the national tourism organisation.

The online gathering will take place online from November 23-25.